2017-12-06 — cnbc.com

``Trump... appeared intent on painting any DACA fix proposals as a sort of carte blanche for open borders. "The Democrats maybe would want to shut down the country because they want people flowing into our country," the president said.'' -- This is really pointless brinkmanship; we won't say there's NO connection between DACA and prospective future immigrant crime (because it's kinda-sorta a tiny bit like amnesty, if you squint real hard??), but it's a really really thin thread, and pretty much renders Trump a total liar and hypocrite regarding his earlier promises to facilitate a DACA replacement.