|
|
2017-12-08 — cnn.com
Average hourly earnings rose 2.5% over the past 12 months. That's a slight improvement from the 2.4% increase the government reported for October. Still, it remains below the 3% increase that most economists (not to mention workers) would like to see.
People are finding jobs. That's not the problem. The economy added 228,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate remained at 4.1% -- its lowest level since December 2000.
But for whatever reason, employers aren't showering workers with big pay raises.
...
Andrew Chamberlain, chief economist with job search site Glassdoor, wrote in a report Friday morning that based on inflation trends and productivity growth, wages should be rising between 3% and 4%.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.