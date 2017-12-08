People are finding jobs. That's not the problem. The economy added 228,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate remained at 4.1% -- its lowest level since December 2000.

But for whatever reason, employers aren't showering workers with big pay raises.

...

Andrew Chamberlain, chief economist with job search site Glassdoor, wrote in a report Friday morning that based on inflation trends and productivity growth, wages should be rising between 3% and 4%.