2017-12-10 — cnn.com

``When the House and Senate passed their respective tax bills, they agreed on one thing: The repeal of state and local tax deductions, except for property taxes. Those are capped at $10,000... As the Tax Foundation has shown, the Rust Belt states that propelled Trump to office have some of the highest property taxes in the country. Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Ohio all rank in the top 10 states with the highest property taxes. The way the Senate and House have structured their tax plans, even if state and local tax (SALT) deductions are repealed, it won't hit these areas as hard as others because people there will still be able to deduct some of the most burdensome of these taxes.'' -- Sort of weird that it should even be considered legitimate NOT to have a deduction for state and local taxes, since that means people are getting taxed twice on the same money (it's also one of the few ways states have to "recapture" citizens' tax money from the federal government, which effectively gets it first).