2017-12-11 — bloomberg.com

``This year Amazon will leapfrog T.J. Maxx owner TJX Cos. and Macy's Inc. to become the second-biggest seller of apparel and footwear in the U.S., Wells Fargo estimates. In some categories--like the active wear that Americans increasingly wear all day, whether or not they hit the gym--private labels combined account for 20 percent of the market, according to researcher NPD. That makes store brands in aggregate larger than any single brand, which should strike fear in the executive suites of Lululemon Athletica, Nike, and Under Armour.''