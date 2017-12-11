"Now we are close to $400 billion and we are talking about a completely different picture. It's really been a market where the products available haven't been geared towards institutional investors, but now we are starting to move towards that.

"They want to get involved with this somehow. The question I get all the time is `we are fine with allocating funds to this, but how do we do it?'

Oehman says that for a year or two now there has been a growing demand from institutional investors such as family offices representing high net worth individuals, for ways to invest in crypto currencies while still being covered by the same protections offered by more traditional markets.