2017-12-13 — bloomberg.com
"Investors no longer fear shocks but love them," a team led by global equity derivatives researcher Nitin Saksena wrote in a note Tuesday. "Since 2013, central banks have stepped in (or communicated that they may step in) to protect markets, leaving investors confident enough to `buy-the-dip.'"
Intraday realized volatility for the S&P 500 Index relative to the realized volatility in the open-close ratio for the benchmark gauge has soared to record highs this year, emblematic of an environment in which buying the dip has become gospel for traders, according to the bank's analysis of price action going back to 2003. This ratio is also above the 90th percentile for the Euro Stoxx 50 Index and Nikkei 225.
But as is obvious to All Thinking People(tm), only the Bitcoin market is "a bubble".
