2017-12-14 — bloomberg.com
Rent-free months, price cuts, gift cards, gym memberships. Manhattan's apartment landlords have been offering all sorts of enticements month after month, hoping to lure renters to their units amid a surge of new supply.
So why hasn't the median rent declined? Blame all those fancy units in just-built towers with swimming pools and yoga rooms, where rents are so far above the rest of the market that they're keeping the overall rate elevated -- even when the properties lease at a discount.
