2017-12-15 — businessinsider.com
Just dropping the top individual tax bracket to 37% from the 38.5% originally proposed by the Senate can lead to huge savings for ultra-wealthy Americans... Those earning $10 million a year would save an estimated $361,435 compared to the current tax system. That translates to nearly $140,000 more in savings under the conference committee's version compared to the Senate's version.
Those earning $1 million would also save more under the conference committee's version. Those earning $300,000 to $500,000 would not see a change between the Senate and conference committee's plans since their incomes do not hit the top bracket.
...
Most Americans will see a slight increase in their take-home pay under the current proposals. But all of that may change as many provisions are set to expire. Some analysts have said that nearly half of Americans would see a tax increase if that happens.
Exactly how much taxpayers will save if Republicans succeed in overhauling the US tax code will depend on many factors. And as it stands now, a final bill has still not been revealed.
