2017-12-17 — reuters.com

``Like the futures contract launched last week by rival Cboe Global Markets, CME's will be cash settled. But it will be priced off an index of data from several cryptocurrency exchanges, instead of just one."The CME contract is based on a broader array of exchanges," said Matt Osborne, chief investment officer of Altegris, a $2.5 billion alternative investments provider based in San Diego, California. "So there is a possibility that the CME contract may generate more interest and more volume.''

