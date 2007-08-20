|
2018-01-14
The president's remarks were met with disbelief even among hardcore conservatives. The right-wing commentator Erik Erikson wrote on Twitter: "So the President would prefer we allow Norwegian socialists with no special love of America into the country, but not the Ghanan who will work his ass off with a grand appreciation for our free market system and raise his kids to be proud Americans."
By presenting Salvadorans, Haitians, and Africans as dangerous, non-contributing, and unable to assimilate, the president has given his mass-deportation scheme the taint of ethnic cleansing. Philip Gourevitch, who chronicled Rwanda's genocide, tweeted ominously about Trump's language: "To speak of whole categories of people as coming from shitholes & other categories as desirables -- that's the language of apartheid and race war and annihilation," Gourevitch wrote. "The verbal violence invites physical violence -- & in this one realm, at least, he knows exactly what he's doing."
