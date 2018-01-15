|
2018-01-15 — cnn.com
... the drop [in the dollar of 12% this year so far and last year] is a bit of a mystery because the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates for the past year... Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM, an online currency brokerage firm, wrote in a report Monday that signs of life in Europe's economy, particularly Germany and France, are causing some investors to flock to the euro instead of the dollar.
Sayed added that the resurgence in Europe even has more investors betting that the European Central Bank will unwind its massive bond-buying program, similar to the Fed's after the 2008 financial crisis, sooner than expected.
But the dollar's slide can't be pinned entirely on what's happening overseas. Some analysts suggest that political dysfunction in the United States is also pushing the dollar down.
Boris Schlossberg, managing director of foreign exchange strategy at BK Asset Management, said in a report Monday that "there is more to dollar weakness than just the global feel-good story."
Schlossberg said more investors are starting to believe there is a real chance of a government shutdown in Washington later this week. That would happen Friday unless Congress passes a short-term funding resolution to keep the government open.''
