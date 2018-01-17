Senate Republicans leaders have convinced themselves Democrats will have to peel off to support the spending package the House would send over. Senate Democrats, for their part, are still keeping their cards close to their chest.

...

How does a deal to address the expiring Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program get done, asks one senior Republican aide. "No idea. Ask the President. Until he decides what he really wants, nothing moves."

...

The Freedom Caucus is precisely why Senate Democrats were mostly keeping their powder dry on Tuesday regarding a possible shutdown. No sense in taking a hard position when, as one aide put it, "House Republicans have a history of stepping on their own rakes."