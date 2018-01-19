|
2018-01-19 — nytimes.com
By Friday afternoon, it appeared that only a last-minute congressional deal could stop what would be a rare shutdown of a federal government under one-party control. The House cleared stopgap spending legislation on Thursday night that would keep the government funded through Feb. 16, but Senate Democrats were intent on withholding their votes until they secured concessions that would protect from deportation young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children, increase domestic spending, aid Puerto Rico and bolster the government's response to the opioid epidemic.
Mr. Trump did not appear able or willing to suggest his own solution. Senator John Cornyn of Texas, the No. 2 Senate Republican, said the White House chief of staff, John F. Kelly, had told him "there were no agreements with Senator Schumer."
"The president told him to go back and talk to Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell and work it out," Mr. Cornyn said, referring to the House speaker and Senate majority leader.''
with the clock ticking, no votes were even scheduled before federal funds are to run out, and White House officials were not optimistic. Perhaps the best chance to avert a crisis lay in a proposal simply to keep the government open for another four or five days.
Are we a banana republic yet?
