2018-01-26 — nytimes.com

``During the first 11 full months of Mr. Trump's presidency, 1.8 million jobs were added. And in the 11 months before he was inaugurated, 2.1 million jobs were added.''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.