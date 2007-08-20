2018-01-26 — bloomberg.com

``RippleNet takes on an entrenched competitor, the Brussels-based Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, or Swift, a messaging system that acts like an air traffic control system for money as it moves across the globe. It connects about 11,000 financial companies. "This is a relatively standard David vs. Goliath Silicon Valley story," says Garlinghouse. With trillions of dollars of asset flows at stake, the competition between the two companies is fierce.''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.