2018-01-26 — thehill.com

For the bipartisan gang of 20 senators trying to hammer out an agreement to protect the "Dreamers," it's clear the Trump outline -- intended as an olive branch to Democrats -- gets them no closer to a deal. One of the key negotiators of the group, Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), warned that Trump's plan places the White House's "hardline immigration agenda ... on the backs of these young people." ... But for the most part, conservative outside groups, members of the House Freedom Caucus and other vocal immigration hard-liners all panned the White House plan, saying providing a path to citizenship for 1.8 million "Dreamers" amounted to "mass amnesty" for law breakers.

