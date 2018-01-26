2018-01-27 — usatoday.com

``The stock price fell 24 cents, or 8.6%, to close at $2.54 a share Friday, in the wake of a report that S&P Global had lowered the company's credit rating to CC from CCC-, a downgrade that leaves the iconic retailer teetering on the edge of junk status. And the credit agency warned that Sears' rating could plunge further.''

