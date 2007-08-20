2018-01-28 — arabianbusiness.com

``French bank Crédit Agricole is the latest financial institution to test out Ripple's blockchain technology to expedite swifter payments. The bank said it was trialling the scheme in order to settle transactions in real time, reduce transfer costs and keep a permanent, time-stamped record.''

