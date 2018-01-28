|
|
2018-01-29 — cnn.com
The US government is considering a federal takeover of portions of the country's mobile broadband networks, according to documents obtained by Axios.
A National Security Council official presented senior members of the President Donald Trump's administration and other agencies with information suggesting that the United States needs to centralize its 5G network by the end of President Donald Trump's first term as a safeguard against Chinese cybersecurity and economic threats, according to the documents.
Government control of 5G infrastructure would be unprecedented and highly controversial, as the industry has traditionally been privately controlled.
