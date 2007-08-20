2018-02-05 — qz.com

``Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell 2.55% on Monday, the biggest drop in 14 months. European stocks followed suit, with most big indexes down at least 1% this morning. As of now, the Euro Stoxx 600 and Nikkei 225 indexes have each erased all the gains they'd made so far this year.''

