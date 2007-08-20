|
|
Relevant:
|
2018-02-06 — reuters.com
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday said he wants to know how the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is handling a probe into a hack of credit bureau Equifax Inc (EFX.N) after a report that the agency's acting director had pulled back from investigating the matter.
...
Reuters, citing people familiar with the matter, reported on Monday that while CFPB does have an open investigation into Equifax, Mulvaney has reined in the work begun by his predecessor, Richard Cordray.
Mulvaney has not ordered subpoenas against Equifax or sought sworn testimony from executives, routine steps in a full-scale probe, the sources said. Meanwhile, they added, the CFPB has shelved plans for on-the-ground tests of how Equifax protects data, an idea backed by Cordray.
The CFPB also recently rebuffed bank regulators at the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency when they offered to help with on-site exams of credit bureaus, the sources said.
Maybe this finally registered as "too blatantly outside of Trump's populist promises" to let slide...
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.