Reuters, citing people familiar with the matter, reported on Monday that while CFPB does have an open investigation into Equifax, Mulvaney has reined in the work begun by his predecessor, Richard Cordray.

Mulvaney has not ordered subpoenas against Equifax or sought sworn testimony from executives, routine steps in a full-scale probe, the sources said. Meanwhile, they added, the CFPB has shelved plans for on-the-ground tests of how Equifax protects data, an idea backed by Cordray.

The CFPB also recently rebuffed bank regulators at the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency when they offered to help with on-site exams of credit bureaus, the sources said.

