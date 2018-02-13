|
|
2018-02-13 — post-gazette.com
Potential victims usually are told they owe money that must be paid immediately via prepaid debit card, wire transfer or gift card. If people resist, they're threatened with suspension of their driver's license, deportation, a lawsuit or arrest.
It can scare the heck out of people. And they panic, instead of taking the next logical step, which is to contact the IRS directly (800-829-1040) to confirm the debt.
