2018-02-14 — sovereignman.com
The rapid rise of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies proved to the banking system that it's possible to conduct real-time [or near-real-time] transactions, and not have to wait 2-5 days for a payment to clear.
When the CEO of the company launching RTP in the US announced the platform, he admitted that the "RTP system will be the first new payments system in the U.S. in more than 40 years."
That's utterly pathetic. The Internet has been around for 25 years. Even PayPal is nearly 20 years old.
