Second Federal Appeals Court, Ruling Against Travel Ban 3.0, Just Said Trump's Tweets Show He's An Anti-Muslim Bigot
2018-02-15 — huffingtonpost.com
In a 9-4 ruling, the [4th circuit] federal appeals court held that the third version of Trump's travel ban ― which limited visitors from six majority-Muslim countries as well as two other nations ― was likely unconstitutional. It was the second federal appeals court to find that Trump's third travel ban was likely unconstitutional, but both rulings have been put on hold until the U.S. Supreme Court hears oral arguments in the matter this spring.
...
While Trump could have "removed the taint of his prior troubling statements," he hasn't, the court said. "In fact, instead of taking any actions to cure the `taint' that we found infected [the second executive order laying out a travel ban], President Trump continued to disparage Muslims and the Islamic faith," it said.
