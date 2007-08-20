This promise comes despite the fact H&M continues to battle through high levels of inventory and sub-par styles on sales floors around the world, which will weigh on profits this year. In short, the promise by management to return to growth is unlikely to be met.

it is Zara that has been the rival that H&M cannot shake. The Spanish retailer has seen double-digit sales growth while competitors have languished. It has an advantage in following the whims of fashion as it's able to move the latest designs to the rack within two weeks.

It has also highly integrated its online and physical stores, this year debuting a popup store in London designed primarily for ordering and collecting of online orders.

Hedge funds are accordingly shorting the heck out of H&M.