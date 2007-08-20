2018-02-22 — sovereignman.com

``... all of this money has been invested on the premise that volatility won't return to the market. The Volatility Index had its biggest one-day move ever this month and investors panicked. But that's just a taste of what's to come. Imagine the selling we'll see when there's actually bad news.''

