2018-02-23 — blogspot.com
The gee-whiz component of the petro is that it is supposedly "backed by oil."In other words, unlike other cryptocurrencies/ tokens, the petro has intrinsic value because it's backed by oil...
The only way any currency, fiat or crypto, is "backed" by any real-world commodity is if the currency is convertible into the commodity on demand, that is, the currency can be exchanged for the commodity at a transparent published conversion rate.
If Venezuela's petro cannot be converted directly into deliverable-upon-demand oil contracts, it's not backed by anything. It's important to understand that any currency that claims to be "backed" by gold, oil, rice, bat guano, etc. must be convertible to the underlying commodity at a transparent conversion rate.
