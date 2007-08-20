|
"Bro" Martin Shkreli appeared in court yesterday for the first time since a judge locked him up for his online antics... He was wearing a loose-fitting jail uniform instead of street clothes as he listened to the government argue that he's on the hook for more than $7 million for his securities fraud conviction.
U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto didn't immediately rule on the government's demand that Shkreli should have to forfeit $7.3 million in assets, including a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin" album that he has boasted he bought for $2 million.
Prosecutors also want him to give up $5 million in cash in a brokerage account, his interest in a pharmaceutical company and other valuables including a Picasso painting.
The defense has argued that Shkreli owes nothing, because the hedge fund investors actually ended up making a profit off drug company stock he gave them.
