"He's now president for life. President for life. No, he's great," Trump said. "And look, he was able to do that. I think it's great. Maybe we'll have to give that a shot some day."

The remarks, delivered inside the ballroom at his Mar-a-Lago estate during a lunch and fundraiser, were upbeat, lengthy, and peppered with jokes and laughter. But Trump's words reflected his deeply felt resentment that his actions during the 2016 campaign remain under scrutiny while those of his former rival, Hillary Clinton, do not.

Oh yeah, president for life -- that'd be so much better than having flawed intelligence agencies/justice system. Winner of an idea there (and we are not Hillary fans).

We hope Trump's slobbering zombie-like supporters are finally starting to do at least a small double-take...