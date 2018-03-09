When the dust finally settles from the several on-going "Russiagate" investigations, it should become clear how Trump was able to bounce back from seemingly irreversible financial ruin as often as he has; the kindness of German bankers only explains so much.

... It is looking more likely than not that Russian oligarchs and similarly unsavory characters from distant lands with lax financial regulations figure in the explanation, and that person connected to criminal organizations or to Russian intelligence services played a role as well.

The way to find out is clear: follow the money. In this instance, there is a via regia, a royal road, a (comparatively) easy way to do that: look where the son-in-law has gone begging. What are Kushner's problems, after all, but Russiagate writ small?

Whether of not Trump's Teflon armor keeps on protecting him, the fact remains: the gods are closing in. "Whom the gods would destroy, they first make mad," wrote Longfellow. We can see it happening before our very eyes.