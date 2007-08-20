2018-03-11 — mfi-miami.com

Former federal prison guard Michael Mazar pled guilty to mail and wire fraud last week He orchestrated the scheme with an inmate from a Miami federal prison. Mazar was employed as a federal prison guard at the Federal Detention Center in Miami from July 2009 through April 2017. Mazar provided inmate James Sabatino with several cellular smartphones and other items in February of 2017. Sabatino is a wiseguy wannabe from New York and a 40-year-old perennial inmate.

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.