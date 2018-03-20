...

There are several potential causes for Breitbart's troubles, including changes to Facebook's news-feed algorithm, amped up investment in digital by Fox News, and the shifting status of Bannon. Once Trump's campaign chairman, White House strategist and closest ally, Bannon left the administration in August and returned to Breitbart, only to be forced out by the site's board after he criticized Trump and his family in Michael Wolff's book "Fire and Fury." Without its driving force, Breitbart has struggled to find a clear identity. And after a significantly diminished presence at this year's CPAC conference, there is a growing sense its influence is on the wane.