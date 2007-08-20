2018-03-22 — bloomberg.com

``"The Fed's purported three to four hikes this year beginning in March are likely exaggerated," wrote Gross, who runs the $2.2 billion Janus Henderson Global Unconstrained Bond Fund. "The U.S. and global economies are too highly leveraged to stand more than a 2 percent Fed Funds level in a 2 percent inflationary world."''

