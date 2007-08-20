|
Relevant:
2018-04-16 — reuters.com
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's political crisis deepened on Monday after polls showed that suspected cronyism scandals have pushed his support to record lows and a popular predecessor said Abe would probably resign in June....
Abe has denied that he had intervened to ensure preferential treatment for the educational institution Kake Gakuen, run by his friend Kotaro Kake, to set up a veterinary school.
He has also repeatedly denied that he or his wife intervened in a heavily discounted sale of state-owned land to another school operator, Moritomo Gakuen, which has ties to his wife.
The Moritomo affair has ensnared the finance ministry, which has admitted officials doctored documents related to the land-sale.
