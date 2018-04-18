|
Bon-Ton Stores, the corporate parent of several department store chains, has agreed to sell its assets to a group of debtholders and liquidators, likely setting the stage for going-out-of-business sales to start imminently.
The York, Pa.-based company's brands include Bon-Ton, Bergner's, Boston Store, Carson's, Elder-Beerman, Herberger's and Younkers.
Although it's not official yet, chances are high that all the locations will close. It's still possible the brands could live on in some fashion, such as online-only outlets under new ownership.
Bon-Ton's approximately 250 locations are scattered throughout 23 states in the Midwest, Northeast and upper Great Plains.
