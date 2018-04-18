The York, Pa.-based company's brands include Bon-Ton, Bergner's, Boston Store, Carson's, Elder-Beerman, Herberger's and Younkers.

Although it's not official yet, chances are high that all the locations will close. It's still possible the brands could live on in some fashion, such as online-only outlets under new ownership.

Bon-Ton's approximately 250 locations are scattered throughout 23 states in the Midwest, Northeast and upper Great Plains.