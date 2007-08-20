2018-05-17 — krownelaw.com

``Speaking to the Consensus conference in New York on May 14, 2018, Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Commissioner Brian Quintenz revealed that US regulators are actively working on a legal framework to treat blockchain tokens and ICOs, in particular, addressing the question of if and when they are securities. The remarks are intriguing for crypto market players, as Quintenz specifically addressed the unique nature of crypto tokens in various respects, including that they can "evolve" from security to non-security ("utility") tokens... ''