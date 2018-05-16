Al-Rumaihi surmised that the biggest winners would be the silent "partners," who would put in "know-how," rather than money and walk away with half the profits.

When al-Rumaihi asked Cohen more generally about important projects that the investment fund should back, Cohen said there were plenty of options. But Cohen said he would need $1 million first, as part of his fee, al-Rumaihi told The Intercept.

...

Cohen and al-Rumaihi met again briefly that week at the Plaza Hotel, where Cohen showed al-Rumaihi pictures on his mobile phone of his daughter, who he said was in London at the time.

Al-Rumaihi recalled a bizarre turn in the conversation that "went something like, `Oh you guys know London pretty well, given all the properties you own, like Harrods -- I bet there's a lot of nice purses there she'd like.'" (A few months later, Cohen was in the news for sharing an artistic photo of her in lingerie on Twitter.)