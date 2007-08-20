|
2018-06-16 — marketwatch.com
By guaranteeing that it will sit on its hands for at least a year when it comes to raising interest rates, the European Central Bank sank the euro Thursday and potentially gave the dollar fuel for a long-running rally, analysts said.
And this might just be the opening act for a theme that could endure for at least 12 months. While the Fed is expected to deliver up to two more rate increases in 2018 and further hikes next year, the ECB just ensured it won't move until the latter half of next year at the earliest.
