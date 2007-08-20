2018-06-17 — bitcoin.com

``Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro has ordered the country's consular services, as well as several other services and gas stations, to accept any cryptocurrency including the nation's own petro. In addition, he has announced the launch of another cryptocurrency, this time backed with gold.'' -- Oh-so ironic (this really says more about the shortfalls of the Bolivar than the advance of cryptos)...

