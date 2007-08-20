|
2018-06-28 — doctorhousingbubble.com
In San Francisco, you are now considered "low income" if you make less than $117,000 a year. That makes sense when a standard home sells for $1.5 million. So now we have Freddie Mac attempting to push 3% down mortgages on a much larger scale since many people are priced out. What can possibly go wrong?
You have closing costs and in many cases, there are commissions to pay out once escrow closes. These may range from 3 to 5 percent. So when you purchase a home with a 3 percent down payment, you are essentially putting yourself in a zero or negative equity position from day one if you needed to sell.
