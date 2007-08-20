Statistically as well as anecdotally, true American rags-to-riches stories are getting rarer. Class mobility, as defined by the percentage of children who earn more than their parents, has been in a state of mostly uninterrupted decline since the 1940s. Economist Raj Chetty found that only about half of the children born in 1980 have surpassed their parents' income. In 1940, that number exceeded 90 percent.

Nary a mention of how the upper-crust has access to unprecedented power-money liquidity in recent decades (and especially in the post-2008 bailout era), which is likely massively increasing upward-mobility within the top 1% (to the top .00001%), as well as distancing the top 10% from the lower 90%.