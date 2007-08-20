2018-07-12 — youtube.com

``Ghost Cities in China. Real estate bubbles. We've toured Chinese ghost towns in the past, but this time we visit a high end neighborhood of villas that were only built 3 years ago, and were shocked to see the state that they were in. We were surrounded by new buildings, that were completely empty. This is the state of real estate in China.''

