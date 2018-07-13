|
Arden Group entered contract to acquire the 29-story, 240-key hotel at 120 West 57th Street for $41 million. When the deal closes in the third quarter, New York REIT will have liquidated its entire portfolio, except for a 50.1 percent stake in One Worldwide Plaza. Ark Partners developed the Viceroy in 2013, and that same year, sold the leasehold for $148.5 million to New York REIT. The deal marked the first hotel purchase for the real estate investment trust, then known as New York Recovery REIT.
In addition to Vicecroy's mounting expenses, the Manhattan hotel market is in a radically different place. The borough saw a slump in RevPAR -- or revenue per available room -- and pricing power, but there appears to be turning around in recent months.
