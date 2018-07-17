2018-07-17 — forbes.com

``International financial watchdog, the Financial Stability Board (FSB), has released a report that found bitcoin and cryptocurrencies do not currently pose a material risk to the global financial system... Meanwhile, the bitcoin price was given further support yesterday by the news that BlackRock, the world's biggest asset management company, is looking to invest in the cryptocurrency.''

