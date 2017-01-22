2017-01-22 — wate.com

``Beginning Sunday, Jan. 22, the price of forever stamps will go up to 49-cents which is an increase from the current price of 47-cents... stamps only cost 47-cents for less than a year after a price drop in April 2016... USPS cites several reasons behind the price increase, including adjustments for gas in mail trucks, wages, maintenance costs for its buildings and other factors.''

