2017-02-05 — cnbc.com
More than 6 percent of home sales last year were "flips", according to a new report from Trulia. The real estate data website defines a flip as the selling of a home at least twice within a year.
That's the highest number in a decade, before the real estate bubble burst and the financial crisis of 2008. So could the housing market flip out again?
...
Other flipping hot spots [besides Las Vegas] include three Florida cities, three Tennessee cities, plus Atlanta, GA. On the west coast, Fresno, CA and Tacoma, WA also made the top 10.
McLaughlin tells CNBC most of the flipping activity is among luxury properties, or "upper tier, this premium tier as we call it."
