2017-06-30 — cnn.com

``Marine Le Pen, the leader of France's National Front party, has been formally placed under investigation in connection with a corruption scandal, a spokesman for the far-right party told CNN on Friday... Catherine Griset, Le Pen's chief of staff, was formally charged as part of a probe into the alleged misuse of EU funds in February. Le Pen's bodyguard, Thierry Legier, was also questioned. The controversy shadowed Le Pen's campaign for the French presidency.''

