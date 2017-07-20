"And these people are leaving today and we haven't heard about that supposed $1 million plus that's supposed to go to these people," said TJ Bray, a spokesperson for the steelworkers union, said Thursday. "So we'd like to know what happened with that?

The city has pledged since April 2016 to use more than $1 million to help those workers losing their jobs. That's money Carrier returned in tax incentives to the city.

...

Last November, Carrier agreed to keep about 800 jobs in Indiana in exchange for millions of dollars in state incentives.

More nativism political theater with tragic false promises underlying...