2017-08-17 — renegadeinc.com

``So: there are a lot more people available in the labour market than is suggested by the BLS. So then the question is this: Why aren't businesses hiring them? Why do employment surveys consistently quote employers ticking the box that says `hard to find workers'?''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.