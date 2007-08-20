...

The $107 million is a massive amount for even the most lavish inauguration. It's almost twice what Barack Obama took in for a celebration that was much more widely attended and which included many more events... Somehow, Trump supposedly blew through $25 million for [an] abbreviated event that seemed more suitable for a county fair. In a small county. It's an amount that seems amazing even to the people on Trump's own campaign committee. "I couldn't tell you how we possibly could have spent $25 million on a concert," said Kerrigan.

... [After that questionable expense of $25 million,] it's been eight months. How much has been given out? None. None at all.

This is large-scale scammery, even for Trump. The funny thing is, we were initially resistant to the claims of Trump's detractors early on that he just wanted to use the presidency to line his pockets... overtly. But that seems to be panning out to a greater degree than we ever imagined... and it has been going on since the campaign (e.g., jacking up the rent on his own campaign for Trump Tower by 2-3x), to say nothing of the presidency.